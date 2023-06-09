Higher Education Minister asks VCs for written opinion on NEP

June 09, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar has asked Vice Chancellors (VCs) of State-run universities to submit their opinions in writing about National Education Policy (NEP), which is already implemented in the higher education sector in the state.

The Minister called for a meeting with VCs in Bengaluru on Friday to discuss various issues in higher education sector including NEP. However, a majority of the VCs felt uncomfortable to express their opinion.

“We won’t hurry to take any decision on NEP, and we won’t do politics in this regard. The future of the students is our only concern. Therefore, we are gathering the opinions of those who are for and against NEP. Some VCs were not comfortable expressing their opinions, so we have asked them to submit it to the Higher education council,” Dr. Sudhakar said.

The VCs have brought several issues to the notice of the minister which they are facing in the universities, including fund crunch and shortage of staff.

Reacting to this, the minister said he will bring it to the notice of the Chief Minister, and discuss how those issues could be addressed in the upcoming budget.

Universities to provide hard copies of marks cards

The Higher Education Department has taken a decision to retain the hard copies of the marks cards along with digital ones.

Following the concerns raised by some VCs about the demand from students to get hard copies of marks cards, the minister directed the Higher Education department to issue an order to universities to issue hard copies of the marks cards.

“The universities are issuing digital marks cards, instead of hard copies. For some people having a hard copy of the marks card is important. Many students demanded for hard copies of the marks cards. Therefore, considering this we have decided to issue hard copies for those who wish to have,” minister explained.

