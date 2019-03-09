Higher Education Dept. does a U-turn on recruitment at varsities

The Department of Higher Education, which had decided that recruitment of teaching faculty at all State-run universities should be conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), has now reversed the order. The department has asked individual universities to do the hiring themselves.

The decision was taken by the department based on an expert committee report, which highlighted the criticism from various stakeholders that the autonomy of the universities would be lost if an external agency conducted the recruitment process. The department had decided to ask KEA to take up the recruitment process after there were allegations of corruption at the university level. However, this will no longer be the case.

As a safeguard against corruption, it has now been made mandatory for universities to record the entire interview process of all shortlisted candidates. The move was recommended by the committee, headed by Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi. It was recommended to conduct recruitment in a transparent manner.

The State government had asked universities to stop recruitment after they received complaints of corruption at Davangere University and Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ballari.

All universities have now been asked to immediately take up measures to fill their backlog of vacancies.