Higher Education Department partners with British Council to send 30 underprivileged students from Karnataka to the United Kingdom

Four new educational programmes were launched on Tuesday under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) and the British Council, United Kingdom’s (UK) international organisation, for educational opportunities and cultural exchange in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scholars for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent (SCOUT), under which 30 students from Karnataka (including five students and one faculty member each from Bangalore University, Bengaluru City University, Gulbarga University, Raichur University, Tumakuru University, and Rani Channamma University), along with two KSHEC officials, will participate in a two-week immersive learning experience at the University of East London from November 9 to 22, was one among the programmes launched.

“This programme aims to provide deserving students from less privileged backgrounds with valuable international exposure, fostering academic excellence, innovation, and research skills, while empowering them to contribute positively to their communities and future careers. Some key themes identified for this programme include sustainable development goals, critical thinking, entrepreneurship, and personality development,” said a press release from the British Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

English Skills for Youth initiative (in partnership with Microsoft India), under which English language and communication skills will be taught to young people between the age of 18-25 (which will benefit 5,795 students across 16 Government Engineering Colleges),‘Capacity Building for International Officers programme (where 56 participants from 28 universities will attend a workshop to bolster the internationalisation efforts of Indian universities) were also launched.

A Freemium Digital Library Wall was also inaugurated in Bengaluru City University (BCU) on Tuesday as part of these initiatives.

Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar who launched all the four initiatives on Tuesday, said, “The Karnataka government is dedicated to strengthening educational ties with the U.K. through initiatives like SCOUT and English Skills for Youth, providing deserving students with global exposure. Our collaboration with UK institutions fosters innovation, mobility, and future success.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.