High-voltage rallies in Gokak as Jarkiholi brothers file nomination papers

Most of the important contestants filed their papers on the last day of nominations on Monday, in the three seats that go to bypolls in the district.

Gokak witnessed high-voltage rallies taken out by the Jarkiholi brothers who filed nominations as opponents. While disqualified MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi filed nomination papers as the BJP candidate, his younger brother Lakhan Jarkiholi submitted his papers with the Congress ticket.

Ramesh Jarkiholi reiterated that he had not quit the Congress for money or power. He said he was upset with the arrogant attitude of Siddaramaiah, the interference of D.K. Shivakumar in the district affairs, and the preference given to newbie Lakshmi Hebbalkar over his seniority, that he decided to join the BJP.

Satish Jarkiholi, who joined the rally to support Lakhan Jarkiholi, said he had chosen a tiger to hunt a tiger. “Such a big task cannot be accomplished by dogs or jackals,” he said defending the choice of his brother as the Congress candidate from Gokak.

The returning officer asked Lakhan Jarkiholi to file another set of nominations after a staff member noticed a mistake in his application. He waited for an hour before his lawyers prepared a fresh set of papers.

Satish Jarkiholi filed his nominations as a dummy candidate. He said this was a routine process to help the party retain its representation in the fray in case there was some problem with the official candidate’s nomination.

Ashok Pujari, who lost two elections before Ramesh Jarkiholi, as a JD(S) candidate in 2013 and in 2018 as a BJP candidate came back as a JD(S) nominee to file his papers on Monday. He said he could not take the humiliation in the BJP camp.

Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi was present when disqualified MLA Mahesh Kumthalli filed his nominations in Athani. Trader Gajanan Mangasuli, a new entrant into politics, filed nominations as the Congress candidate.

Mr. Mangasuli fell at the feet of Mr. Savadi and Mr. Kumthalli and sought their blessings when they met as he was coming out of the returning officer’s chamber. Upset at his party welcoming Mr Kage, Congress leader and former MLA Shahajahan Dongargaon filed nominations on Saturday. He has called a meeting of his supporters on Tuesday to decide on his withdrawal.

Raju Kage, who quit the BJP to join the Congress three days ago, filed nominations as the Congress candidate from Kagwad. Srimanth Patil, who was disqualified for not attending the vote of confidence of the coalition government, filed nominations as the BJP candidate.