Karnataka

‘High time anti-defection law is rebooted’

more-in

The 10th Schedule of the Constitution or the anti-defection law, which has failed to effectively check defections, has also stifled legislative debate and “it is high time it is rebooted,” said Harish Narasappa, co-founder, Daksh, a civil society organisation working on measuring political and judicial performance. “If a member resigns from the House, it is meaningless for the person to recontest in 3 months. The law needs to include a ban on such members from recontesting polls for a certain period of time. The law was brought in at a different time, and since then, our politics has debased further and the law needs to keep pace,” he said.

On the other hand, issuing of whip for voting on all legislative business in the House has stifled legislative debate and independent thinking among legislators, also a consequence of the anti-defection law, he said. “A reboot of the law, while it has to include stringent penal clauses for defection, should also free up legislative debate,” he said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2019 11:14:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/high-time-anti-defection-law-is-rebooted/article29965932.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY