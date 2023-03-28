ADVERTISEMENT

High temperature scorches Mysuru region

March 28, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Sale of tendere coconuts is on the rise in Mysuru with the increase in day-time temperature. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The day-time temperature in Mysuru and surrounding regions is steadily on the increase and the city recorded 36.3 degree C on Tuesday.

The peak temperature was similar across Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar while the temperature was lower in Hassan while Madikeri was relatively cool with the maximum temperature being 33.9 degree C, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

The temperature was observed during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. While Mysuru recorded 36.3 degree C; the maximum temperature in Mandya as 36.4 degree C while it was 34.5 degree C in Chamarajanagar. Hassan had a maximum temperature of 34.8 degree C while Shivamogga was sizzling at 36 degree C. Though Chikkamagalauru, like Kodagu, is known for forests and relatively cooler climate, there was no reprieve from the searing heat and the maximum temperature recorded in the district was 36 degree C, as per KSNDMC records.

Ramanagaram, bordering Mandya, also recorded a high of 36.3 degree C. However, KSNDC has forecast very light to moderate and isolated rainfall over South Interior Karnataka districts including Ramangarma, Bengaluru, Mandya, Mysuru during the next 24 hours.

Incidentally, maximum temperature in the range of 39 degree C and 41 degree C was recorded in some parts of Raichur, Tumakuru, Ballari, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Udupi and Yadgir districts, according to KSNDMC.

