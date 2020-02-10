High schools facing shortage of science teachers: Minister

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar on Monday said high schools in the State were facing shortage of science teachers since the number of people pursuing pure science for their career has been getting smaller.

“We need to overcome this trend and popularise basic sciences besides strengthening the efforts being made for promoting science education among high school students, especially those studying in government schools,” he added.

Speaking after inaugurating a science interaction programme with the children of government high schools at the Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangotri here, the Minister lauded the University of Mysore and the Committee for the Development of Science in Schools (CDSS) for their efforts in developing inquisitiveness of children in science with their activities.

The University’ decision to throw open its science PG departments’ laboratories to the schoolchildren as part of encouraging talents in science was a pioneering effort and provides a good opportunity for them to skill in science, he felt.

“We need to push science learning with greater emphasis and generate awareness among the children. By responding to their curious questions and encouraging their interest, we are furthering their drive in science. The CDSS has been doing a commendable job and I congratulate them,” Mr. Kumar said.

In his speech, the Minister cited some inquisitive questions on science raised by the children and said he was amazed by their thoughts and reasoning.

CDSS president P. Venkataramaiah sought special grants to the University from the government for expanding the CDSS’s ongoing efforts to popularise science education and expanding the initiative, among PU students.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar, who presided, called upon the children to pursue their interests in science and mathematics and added that the university was available to offer counselling from its expert team in this regard.

The university, which has initiated the promotion of learning science and mathematics from the secondary school level in four districts, has planned to reach the students of secondary schools all over the State by organising science interaction programmes to telecast through the DD Chandana channel, Bengaluru.

In his address, Registrar H. Shivappa sought three more mobile science labs as the university had only one mobile lab which was catering to the needs of students of four districts - Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajnagar and Hassan. “It would be useful if we get one lab for each district for promoting the activities.”

Later, the Minister told the University and the CDSS to send their proposals on what they wanted from the government for strengthening the science education programmes at the secondary schools.

The inaugural programme was followed by the children’s interaction with the panel of experts which was recorded by DD Chandana. Students from the districts of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajnagar and Hassan attended.