High risk surgery helps save newborn in Belagavi

Doctors of KLE Society’s Prabhakar Kore Hospital saved the life of a newborn by surgically correcting multiple disorders.
A poor family from Kuganoli village brought the baby that weighed just two kilograms to the hospital with complaints of vomiting, swollen abdomen and other problems.
Senior paediatric surgeon Santosh Kurbet examined the baby and his investigations revealed that it suffered from intestinal atresia (blockage). The surgeons decided to opt for a high risk surgery and counselled the parents. However, after opening the baby’s abdomen, surgeons found three major anomalies — Ileal duplication (extra growth intestine), Ileal atresia (blockage in intestine) and Malrotation of the gut (twisted intestine).
Surgeons corrected the three complex birth defects in an operation that lasted over three hours.
The newborn withstood anaesthesia support and the surgical procedure. The patient was stabilised by a highly specialised team of neo-natologists, specially trained nurses and respiratory therapists.
The multi-disciplinary team consisted of S.M. Dhaded, Manisha R. Bhandankar, Anil Kallesh, N.S. Mahanshetti and Mahantesh V. Patil. The patient has recovered well and has been discharged from hospital.
M.V. Jali, director, said that the team had high degrees of micro surgical skills, perseverance and tremendous patience for operating on a newborn weighing only two kilograms.
The treatment was carried out under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Scheme.
