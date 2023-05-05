ADVERTISEMENT

High-Risk Pregnancy Clinic launched in Mysuru

May 05, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

It is a specialised facility that provides comprehensive care under one roof with experts like endocrinologist, cardiologist, pulmonologists, neurologist, gastroenterologists, cosmetic surgeons available to treat the pregnant mothers

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru on Friday, May 5, launched a High-Risk Pregnancy Clinic for expectant mothers who are having potential complications in their pregnancy journey.

The High-Risk Pregnancy Clinic is a specialised facility that provides comprehensive care under one roof with experts like endocrinologist, cardiologist, pulmonologists, neurologist, gastroenterologists, cosmetic surgeons available to treat the pregnant mothers.

The facility is equipped with a Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), 24 x 7 Neo-Natal Ambulance, ICU, Radiology, Blood Bank, and laboratory services to handle potential emergencies that may arise during pregnancy, a press release said.

N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Unit Head and Vice-President, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, Dr. Javeed Nayeem, Senior Consultant Physician, Dr. K.S. Sowbhagyalakshmi, Senior Consultant Obstetrician, Gynaecologists and infertility specialists Dr. Vanitha L.V., Dr. Rashmi M D, and Dr. Roopa Prakash, paediatricians, and department heads were present.

“With the increasing stress and lifestyle, every pregnant patient and their needs are varied, only with a comprehensive and super specialist facility can all these demands be met giving the best possible outcome for both the mother and baby while minimizing the risks associated with a high-risk pregnancy,” said Mr. Reddy.

The high-risk pregnancy clinic provides a range of services to manage and monitor the pregnant ladies under the guidance of gynaecologists and obstetricians’ team having more than two decades of experience treating pregnant ladies and high-risk cases.

