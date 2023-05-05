High-Risk Pregnancy Clinic launched in Mysuru

May 05, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru on Friday, May 5, launched a High-Risk Pregnancy Clinic for expectant mothers who are having potential complications in their pregnancy journey.

The High-Risk Pregnancy Clinic is a specialised facility that provides comprehensive care under one roof with experts like endocrinologist, cardiologist, pulmonologists, neurologist, gastroenterologists, cosmetic surgeons available to treat the pregnant mothers.

The facility is equipped with a Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), 24 x 7 Neo-Natal Ambulance, ICU, Radiology, Blood Bank, and laboratory services to handle potential emergencies that may arise during pregnancy, a press release said.

N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Unit Head and Vice-President, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, Dr. Javeed Nayeem, Senior Consultant Physician, Dr. K.S. Sowbhagyalakshmi, Senior Consultant Obstetrician, Gynaecologists and infertility specialists Dr. Vanitha L.V., Dr. Rashmi M D, and Dr. Roopa Prakash, paediatricians, and department heads were present.

“With the increasing stress and lifestyle, every pregnant patient and their needs are varied, only with a comprehensive and super specialist facility can all these demands be met giving the best possible outcome for both the mother and baby while minimizing the risks associated with a high-risk pregnancy,” said Mr. Reddy.

The high-risk pregnancy clinic provides a range of services to manage and monitor the pregnant ladies under the guidance of gynaecologists and obstetricians’ team having more than two decades of experience treating pregnant ladies and high-risk cases.