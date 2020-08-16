High quantum of water released from Basavasagar

Raichur Tahsildar Hampanna, along with an NDRF team, assessing the flood situation on Gurjapur bridge on Sunday.

YADGIR

16 August 2020 23:27 IST

Officials of KBJNL increased the quantum of water that was discharged from Basavasagar reservoir in Narayanpur in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district into Krishna on Sunday.

According to information, by 5 p.m., water was released at a rate of 2,37,220 cusecs when there was 1.90 lakh cusecs inflow.

The water level in the reservoir stands at 491.32 m against the full reservoir level of 492.32 m. Officials opened 22 gates to discharge water.

The heavy inflow into reservoir from the Alamatti dam forced the officials to discharge a high quantum of water, sources said.

Most bridges, including the key ones at Huvinadagi-Kollur village and Sheelahalli- Hanchinal villages in Raichur and Yadgir districts, respectively, across the Krishna, are expected to submerge.

Usually, the Sheelahalli bridge submerges even when 1.75 lakh cusecs water is discharged, while the Huvinadagi bridge submerges if the outflow crosses 2 lakh cusecs.

Vehicular movement on these two bridges has been banned and motorists are advised to take diversion to reach Raichur from Kalabuaragi and other villages from Hanchinal village.

Meanwhile, farmers, who were expecting a good yield of green gram, a short-term cash crop, are now facing the threat of crop damage as continuous rainfall may possibly destroy crops, Shivareddy Patil, a farmer from Kollur village, said.

The district administrations of Raichur and Yadgir have already alerted villagers on the river banks and cautioned them not to go near the river for any reason. They have also kept officers ready to tackle any emerging flood situation.

Raichur Assistant Commissioner Santosh Kamagowda and Tahsildar Hampanna visited the Gurjapur bridge and Gugal bridge along with an NDRF team. A 16-member team of NDRF arrived in Raichur recently to help people during the floods.