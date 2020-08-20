High quantum of water dischargedfrom Basavasagar reservoir

Officials of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited (KBJNL) discharged water at a rate of 2.72 lakh cusecs from Basavasagar reservoir in Narayanpur in Yadgir district on Thursday.
According to reports, by 4 p.m., water was being discharged at the rate of 2.72 lakh cusecs when inflow into the reservoir was at a rate of 2.70 lakh cusecs. Officials opened 27 gates to discharge water from the dam.
The water level in the reservoir now stands at 489.88 m against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 492.25 m.
Villages on the river banks in Raichur and Yadgir districts continue to face the threat of floods.
Meanwhile, a team of NDRF, Fire and Emergency Services personnel and the police found the body of a woman near Jurala dam.
Authorities are trying to identify the woman. They said that it could be Narasamma who was one among the four who went missing after a raft capsized in the Krishna near Kurvakula Island in Raichur district on August 17.
