High praise for Karnataka

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, observed that the State has emerged as a leading centre of modern education and technology.

“I am happy to note that Karnataka got the top rank among all the States in the latest India Innovation Index,” the President said. “Bengaluru has emerged as a globally comparable centre of learning, technology and enterprise. I am told that in a recent report, Bengaluru figured among the top five venture-capital-funding-hubs across the world in 2021,” he said.

On the State’s contribution to military, he said that Indians will forever cherish the contribution of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa, the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Army and one of the two Generals honoured with the rank of Field Marshal, the highest rank attainable in the Indian Army. “It was my privilege to inaugurate General Thimayya Museum, dedicated to another great son of Karnataka, at Madikeri last year,” the President said.