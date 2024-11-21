High-level committee formed to draft SoP for road works

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has announced the formation of a high-level committee to create a standard operating procedure (SOP) and handbook for the construction, upgradation, and maintenance of roads within its jurisdiction.

The committee will be led by the Engineer-in-Chief, BBMP, and include other officials, experts from private institutions.

“BBMP oversees a sprawling road network of approximately 12,878.78 km, comprising high-density corridors, arterial and sub-arterial roads, and zone-level streets. The initiative aims to ensure roads are scientifically and technically designed for durability and long-term use,” said Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath.

During a recent progress review meeting chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar the officials emphasised the need for a uniform development model for Bengaluru’s roads based on vehicle density, sources said.

The committee’s primary focus while drafting the SoP is the scientific design of roads, estimation of construction and maintenance costs, scheduling resurfacing cycles based on vehicle density, designing effective road drainage systems and setting standards for road markings using thermoplastic paint, said Mr. Giri Nath.

Committee members

The high-level committee will be headed by Engineer-in-Chief, BBMP and other members are Chief Engineers (Planning-Central), Chief Principal Maintenance Officer (BSWML), Superintending Engineer (Electrical), three professors from IISS and and three experts from WRI (India). Deputy Chief Engineer (Road Infrastructure) will be member secretary.

Timeline

The committee will convene on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of every month to finalise the SOP and handbook.

The final version is to be published by December 15, 2024. The Mr. Giri Nath has directed that all roadworks must adhere strictly to these guidelines once implemented.