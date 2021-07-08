High flood alert sounded in Kalaburagi

Taking note of heavy rainfall forecast in Kalaburagi district, Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna declared high alert till July 15.

She convened a meeting of district-level officers at her office here on Thursday and discussed the precautionary measures to be taken to handle a likely flood situation.

“The district is already receiving good rainfall for a few days now. Rain is expected to lash the district for the next few days. The Bhima and the Kagina may flood the areas along their course and task forces should immediately be formed to handle the situation. The taluk-level officers should not leave their headquarters without prior permission,” Ms. Jyothsna told the officers.

She directed the officers concerned to make preparations to open relief centres in the areas near flood-prone villages and ensure proper supplies and provide proper shelter, food, water, electricity and milk and biscuits for children.

“Engage anganwadi workers and make a list of pregnant women in the districts. Ensure proper supply of food to relief centres. Keep a stock of milk powder so that it can be provided to children in case of any delay in the supply of milk. Officers should see that the COVID-19 guidelines are properly followed. Wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing should strictly be followed in the relief centres,” she said.

To minimise the intensity of floods, Ms. Jyothsna told the officers to clean the waterways and drainages in the flood-prone villages and keep earthmovers ready in all the taluks.

“Drinking water crisis may affect the flooded areas and you need to be prepared to handle the situation. Keep water tanks ready in every village. GESCOM officers should ensure that there is no power outages in vital places such as hospitals. Make sure that all power generators are working properly and stock enough fuel for them. Nodal officers should be designated for the purpose in each taluk and these officers should work in coordination with Tahshildars, Assistant Commissioners, GESCOM officers, police and fire departments,” she said.

Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shankar Vanikyal, Additional Superintendent of Police Prasanna Desai, Assistant Commissioners Ramachandra Gadade and Ramesh Kolhar and other senior officers were present.

As per information provided by the Executive Engineer, IPC Division-1 of Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited (KNNL), Gandorinala, Amarja and Mullamari reservoirs have already crossed 50% of their storage capacities.

He has issued an alert to residents of Kurikota, Mahagaon and Dastapur village along Gandorinala, Bhusanur, Koralli, Devantagi, Javali (D), Hittala Shirur and Kudaki villages along the Amarja and Chimmanachod, Tajalapur, Kanakapur, Garampalli, Degalamadi, Neemahosalli, Chincholi and Anwar villages along the Mullamari.