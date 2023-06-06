High drama prevails at BBMP office as activists stage indefinite dharna

June 06, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Enraged over an alleged threat against an RTI activist, several social activists are staging an indefinite dharna in front of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath’s office.

On June 3, RTI activist Nageswara Rao was allegedly threatened by a revenue inspector asking him to withdraw an RTI application pertaining to a layout which is being developed at Uttarahalli. B.H. Veeresh, RTI activist, claimed that a revenue official from Uttarahalli division issued ‘A’ Khata for about 93 sites despite the developer failing to secure approval for the formation layout on 5.22 acres of land under Karnataka Country and Town Planning Act, 1961.

Mr. Veeresh said this was brought to the notice of the assistant revenue officer of Uttarahalli subdivision and also an online RTI application was filed. The application was handed over to the office of the assistant revenue officer by Mr. Rao on June 3 at 11.30 a.m. At around 3.45 p.m., Mr Rao received a phone call from a revenue inspector identified as Venkatesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Veeresh alleged that over the phone, Mr. Venkatesh threatened Mr. Rao of dire consequences if the application was not withdrawn immediately.

He said when they came to BBMP office during visiting hours to meet Mr. Giri Nath, he was not available in his chamber. Despite alerting him about the situation, Mr. Giri Nath did not arrive to meet activists following which they decided to the stage indefinite sit-in. The dharna will continue until Mr. Giri Nath gives appointment to hear the grievance. A complaint against Mr. Venkatesh was filed at Jayanagar police station.

The activists said they would not relent unless Mr. Giri Nath meets them to listen to their grievances. Mr. Giri Nath has said that he will meet the protestors on Wednesday morning. Mr. Giri Nath, talking to The Hindu, said: “I will meet them at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and listen to their problem.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.