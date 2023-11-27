High drama over BJP councillor’s arrest in Belagavi

November 27, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - HUBBALLI

There was high drama on the Police Commissioner’s office premises in Belagavi on Monday as BJP leaders and workers staged a sit-in front of the office taking exception to the arrest of party municipal council Abhijit Javalkar in an assault case.

The BJP leaders, led by Mayor Shobha Somanache and the former MLAs Sanjay Patil and Anil Benake, arrived at the Police Commissioner’s office to discuss the issue with the Police Commissioner but staged a snap protest saying that they were not allowed inside the office.

However, Police Commissioner S.N. Sidramappa later said that no disrespect was shown to the Mayor and BJP leaders. As soon as he received message about their arrival, he asked them to sit in the meeting hall, he said.

Objections raised

Later, during the meeting with the Police Commissioner, Ms. Somanache, Deputy Mayor Reshma Patil, BJP State spokesperson M.B. Jirali, Mr. Benake and Mr. Patil and others raised their objections to the arrest of Abhijit Javalkar.

Speaking to presspersons after the meeting, Mr. Jirali said that it was inappropriate to arrest Abhijit Javalkar even as he was getting treated in a hospital.

“The developments make one suspect that someone is controlling the police officials. We want a fair investigation of the case and not under political pressure,” he said.

He said that they did not agree with the Police Commissioner’s statement that Abhijit Javalkar was arrested only after he was discharged from hospital. Efforts are being made to disrupt peace in the city, he added.

Mr. Benake said that as the BJP is in power in the municipal corporation, the Congress is trying to supersede the elected council. Stating that the arrest too seems like the handiwork of Congress leaders, he sought impartial investigation and suspension of Tilakwadi Police Inspector Parashuram Pujeri. Further course of action will be decided after discussion on the issue in the party’s core committee meeting, he said.

Mr. Sidramappa told presspersons that the arrest of of Abhijit Javalkar and Ramesh Patil was made based on evidence available. “We are not working under pressure from anyone,” he said.

The Belagavi Police arrested Abhijit Javalkar late on Sunday night on the charge of assault following differences over installation of a mobile phone tower.

According to Mr. Sidramappa, Abhijit Javalkar was arrested on the charge of attacking Ramesh Patil during an altercation over installation of the mobile phone tower on a residential building in the ninth cross of Bhagyanagar in Belagavi. The arrest was made following an accusation of attack on Ramesh Patil and stopping the installation of the mobile phone tower, the Police Commissioner said.

The case pertains to a tussle and fight over the issue of locating the mobile phone tower on November 23 and subsequently, after a protest by BJP members, the police arrested Ramesh Patil the same day.

On Sunday evening, seeking the arrest of Abhijit Javalkar, workers of Sri Ram Sene Hindustan staged a protest in front of the Tilakwadi Police Station.