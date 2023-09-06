High drama outside Pratap Simha’s office after Congress workers gather for debate

September 06, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - MYSURU

High drama prevailed outside Mysuru MP Pratap Simha’s office at Jaladarshini in the city on Wednesday as Congress workers led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson M. Lakshmana turned up for a debate on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s contribution to Mysuru.

After Mr. Simha recently questioned Mr. Siddaramaiah’s contribution to Mysuru, Mr. Lakshmana had informed Mr. Simha that a delegation of Congress leaders, including himself, would turn up at his office on Wednesday, armed with “documentary evidence” on the Chief Minister’s contribution to Mysuru during his earlier tenure between 2013 and 2018.

But, hours before their arrival on Wednesday, a posse of policemen stood guard outside Jaladarshini on Hunsur road, barricading its entrance. When the Congress workers arrived at the venue, high drama prevailed with the Congress leaders entering into an altercation with the police officials, who had barricaded the entrance, before trying to force their way inside.

However, after speaking to senior police officials, a delegation of five Congress leaders, including Mr. Lakshmana, Mysuru district Congress president B.J. Vijaykumar, and Mysuru city Congress president R. Murthy were allowed to enter the Jaladarshini premises.

They walked to Mr. Simha’s office in Jaladarshini and handed over the memorandum to his aides as the MP was not present in the office.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Lakshmana said a letter had been sent to Mr. Simha’s office in advance about the Congress delegation’s plans to visit his office on Wednesday. His office had even acknowledged the letter. “Yet, Mr. Simha has chosen to absent himself from the office,” he lamented.

He said Mr. Simha had made it a habit to “hit-and-run” with false allegations against the Congress leaders. Hence, the Congress leaders had decided to hold a debate on Mr. Siddaramaiah’s contributions vis-a-vis his own. But, the MP, who was in Mysuru, has chosen not to be present in the office for the debate, he said.

Mr. Lakshmana claimed that Mr. Siddaramaiah, during his tenure as Chief Minister from 2013 to 2018, had released ₹3,800 crore for developmental projects in the three Assembly constituencies in Mysuru cty alone, including setting up of Sri Jayadeva Hospital, construction of City Police Commissioner’s office and Deputy Commissioner’s office, while the total funds released for entire Mysuru district amounts to ₹22,000 crore.

He questioned Mr. Simha’s contribution to Mysuru though he had been an MP for the last nine-and-a-half years. He accused him of claiming credit for works taken up by others, including Mysuru City Corporation.

To set the record straight, Mr. Lakshmana said the Mysuru airport was opened in 2010 during the tenure of the UPA government. The MP, who had been issuing statements on the expansion of the airport, has not been able to bring more than ₹50 crore for the project, he said.

