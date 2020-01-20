High drama in Mysuru court complex

Defying the resolution adopted by Mysuru Advocates’ Association, several lawyers filed their Vakalthnama in a Mysuru court on Monday to represent Nalini Balakumar, who is accused of sedition by the City police.

A team of advocates from Bengaluru and Dharwad have filed their papers in the court of second additional district judge in Mysuru, where Ms. Nalini’s bail petition is coming up for hearing on Monday afternoon.

Members of the Peoples Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL), who had gathered outside the court, said a total of 140 lawyers had signed the Vakalathnama.

Meanwhile, scenes of commotion were witnessed inside the Advocates’ Association premises in the court complex when a discussion was underway on the petition to review its resolution.

A few lawyers allegedly manhandled fellow advocate Mr. Baburaj for video recording the proceedings.

Mr. Baburaj, who is among the advocates seeking to represent Ms. Nalini, said there is no resolution barring videography or photography in the Association premises.

The Association, which had convened a meeting, however decided to stick to its resolution against representing persons accused of sedition.

“A discussion was held on request to review the resolution, but the Association decided to stick to the resolution”, said Association Secretary Shivanna. Any member of Mysuru Advocates’ Association representing the accused in the sedition case will have to face suspension by the Association, he added.