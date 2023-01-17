HamberMenu
High drama in Dharwad as theft accused climbs up mobile tower

January 17, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
A theft accused sitting atop a mobile tower in Dharwad on Tuesday evening, causing some trouble to the police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel for nearly three hours.

A theft accused sitting atop a mobile tower in Dharwad on Tuesday evening, causing some trouble to the police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel for nearly three hours. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dharwad witnessed high drama on Tuesday evening, with a theft accused climbing up a mobile tower in the city and troubling the police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel for nearly three hours.

The rescue personnel finally managed to get him down from the mobile tower after three hours and immediately shifted him to hospital for treatment. The man has been identified as Javed Dhalayat of Malamaddi in Dharwad. However, the reason for his mischievous act is yet to be ascertained.

Initially, the police suspected that the person could be of unsound mind as he threatened to thrash them with an iron rod. Later, it turned out that he was involved in theft cases in the city. The rescue personnel convinced him that his demands would be met if he alighted from the mobile tower.

At first, he demanded water and then biriyani and his subsequent demand was for a cigarette. But after that he changed his version and said he would get down only if a judge came to the spot. Ultimately, the rescue personnel, who spoke to him, convinced him that his wife and a judge had come to the spot and managed to get him down. As soon as he alighted from the tower, he was nabbed and taken to hospital.

