High drama by Cong., BJP workers over Mysuru’s development debate

Police foil processions, arrest party supporters

High drama prevailed on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road in the city on Wednesday when Congress and BJP workers were stopped in their tracks while heading to the offices of their political rivals as part of their plans to hold a debate on the contributions of their respective parties to the development of Mysuru.

After Congress leader M. Lakshmana had announced that he will reach the office of Mysuru’s BJP MP Pratap Simha at Jaladarshini Guest House at noon on Thursday to provide evidence of the Congress party’s contribution, the BJP’s Yuva Morcha mmbers sought to counter the Congress leader’s move by announcing that they will arrive at the Congress office for the debate.

Even as the Congress workers led by Mr. Lakshmana were preparing to leave the party office in a procession towards Jaladarshini, group of BJP’s Yuva Morcha workers gathered at Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa circle (also known as Metropole circle) on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road.

Sensing the possibility of a confrontation between the supporters of the two parties, the police tightened security at Congress office, Cariappa Circle and Jaladarshini Guest House.

When the BJP’s Yuva Morcha workers began marching towards the Congress office by removing the barriers, the police arrested them. About 40 BJP supporters were bundled into waiting police vehicles and taken away.

Meanwhile, the Congress party’s procession, which was accompanied by drum beaters, was also stopped in its tracks at Dasappa Circle. Mr. Lakshmana, who had boarded a goods autorickshaw with a table and two chairs, was also arrested and taken away.

Mr. Lakshmana lashed out at the police for foiling his plan to head to the office of Mysuru MP. He told reporters that he was heading to Mr. Simha’s office only to provide him evidence of the contribution of Congress party to the development of Mysuru.

“He keeps questioning the contribution of Congress party to the development of Mysuru. So, I have gathered evidence of the contribution made to the city when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister and H C Mahadevappa was the Minister in charge of the district between 2013 and 2018. A total of ₹3,800 crore had been released to Mysuru city and ₹22,000 crore for all the11 constituencies of Mysuru district during the five-year rule of Congress”, Mr. Lakshmana claimed.

Contending that he will visit the MP’s house in the coming days, Mr. Lakshmana said his only aim is ensure that people know the truth as Mr. Simha was making “hit-and-run statements before the media”.

Meanwhile, Mr. Simha said he had already made it clear that he will participate in the debate only if Mr. Siddaramaiah or Mr. Mahadevappa attend.