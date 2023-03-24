High drama as followers ask Siddaramaiah to contest from Badami again

March 24, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Belagavi

There was high drama in Badami during the visit of the former Chief Minister and incumbent MLA Siddaramaiah to the constituency on Friday.

Several followers urged him to contest again from Badami and drop ideas of fighting from other constituencies in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Guledagudda Town Municipal Council member Gopal Bhattad submitted a letter written in his blood, asking Mr. Siddaramaiah to contest from Badami. “If you choose another constituency, I will end my life and you will be responsible for it,” he said.

Police stopped a follower who tried to cut his hand with a blade, to force Mr. Siddaramaiah to announce that he will contest from Badami again.

Some followers climbed over the stage and sat within arm’s distance of the Congress leader. They began shouting slogans demanding that their leader contest again from Badami.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had to warn them to remain quiet, if they wanted him to make a speech.

He responded to these demands by saying that he will listen to instructions from the party high command. “You want me to fight polls from Badami, but others want me to fight from other seats. Some of you want me to contest from two seats. I will convey a message to the party high command about all these demands. I will obey the instructions from the high command,” he said.

He said that he is eternally grateful to the people of Badami. “You have held my hand when I needed it the most. I was an MLA for five terms from Chamundeshwari and carried out several development works. But the voters did not elect me from there. It was my first time from Badami, but you voted for me. I can never forget this. I cannot ever repay the debt of gratitude,” he said.

Earlier, he held a road show in the main streets of Badami and waved to his supporters who stood all along the road.