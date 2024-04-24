High-decibel campaigns end, candidates’ fate to be sealed in EVMs on poll day

April 24, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MYSURU

Public campaigning came to an end at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituencies for which the elections will be held on Friday.

The public campaign ended 48 hours before the scheduled conclusion of polling in the elections to the Lok Sabha seats that witnessed a high-decibel electioneering, especially from the Congress and the BJP and JD(S) alliance.

Mysuru and Mandya are considered high-profile constituencies in the first phase of polling in the State.

As per the rule, the candidates cannot use public address systems and loudspeakers and can only carry out door-to-door visits seeking votes from the people.

Polling will be held in Mysuru, Kodagu, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The administration in the four districts have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of polls.

The candidates and leaders made last-minute efforts to appeal to voters seeking their support.

Congress candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha Seat M. Lakshmana, who had described the elections as a battle between the commoner and the royal, held a roadshow here and sought votes along with AAP State president ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru in K.G. Koppal and other places.

Mr. Lakshmana, who toured Mysuru and Kodagu meeting voters since the election process began, expressed confidence in romping home.

Mr. Lakshmana also held a campaign at Bannimantap before holding the roadshow in Ashokapuram and Tilak Nagar. He met voters in Kurubarahalli and also took part in a padayatra in parts of Chamundeshwari constituency.

At Ashokapuram, the people expressed best wishes to Mr. Lakshmana, who started his campaign after garlanding the statue of B.R. Ambedkar and went in an open vehicle appealing to voters.

Similar roadshows were also held at K.G. Koppal, he was accompanied by K. Harish Gowda and Mr. Chandru, MLA. Mr. Lakshmana went to each shopkeeper on the main road and sought their support.

He went in a bike rally in Tilak Nagar and met the residents with an appeal to vote.

Mr. Lakshman said the elections have now come to a final stage. “An opportunity was given to him by the party to serve the people. I am before you. It’s a fight of truth and lies. It is up to you to decide whom to support,” he said.

While thanking all the Congress MLAs for their support and joining him in the campaign, he said your vote to Congress will help to strengthen democracy and the Constitution.

AAP’s Chandru said, “Let the scion of erstwhile royal family remain in the palace and Mr. Lakshman get elected for serving the people.”

BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who was engaged in a hectic campaign, visited the M.G. Road vegetable market where he sought votes from the traders and vendors.

He distributed pamphlets to them, highlighting the achievements of the Modi government at the Centre.

He later proceeded to Kodagu where he held a road show in Madikeri.

Mr. Wadiyar wound up his campaign in Mysuru city after returning from Kodagu, in the evening.

In Mandya, a roadshow was held by JD(S) candidate H.D. Kumaraswamy. His son Nikhil Kumaraswamy and several JD(S) leaders joined him. He also met advocates in Mandya and sought their support. He earlier held a road show at Koppa in Maddur.

Actor Darshan Toogudeepa campaigned for Congress candidate ‘Star’ Chandru in Mandya. He was accompanied by the Minister in charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy. Star Chandru was present.

Mr. Darshan’s support has come as a big boost for Mr. Venkataramane Gowda (Star Chandru), who is facing two-time Chief Minister and political heavyweight Mr. Kumaraswamy in the high-voltage battle.

Sunil Bose of Congress and S. Balaraj of BJP also made last minute efforts to appeal to voters seeking their support in their favour.

Mr. Bose and Mr. Balaraj are fighting polls in Chamarajanagar constituency.