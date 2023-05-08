High-decibel public campaign comes to an end with roadshows, rallies by all parties

May 08, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

With high-decibel public campaign coming to an end on Monday evening, amidst rains in several parts, all political parties made their last-ditch effort to woo voters on Monday. Tuesday will be confined to door-to-door campaigns.

The BJP blitz

The Bharatiya Janata Party completed all the important roadshows and rallies, especially by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day ahead on Sunday. In all, the BJP completed 437 public meetings by both the Central and State leaders, besides 138 roadshows ever since the declaration of elections. The party has held 9,077 street corner meetings, besides making visits to 311 temples and mutts across the State.

On Monday, party national president J.P. Nadda, who was in Bengaluru, watched the movie Kerala Story in a multiplex with other BJP leaders. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai continued to campaign in his constituency of Shiggaon. BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel toured his home district of Dakshina Kannada.

Rahul and Priyanka show

In Congress camp, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra conducted a roadshow in Bengaluru on Monday, while Rahul Gandhi took a ride on the BMTC bus.

Ms. Priyanka was accompanied by Vijayanagar MLA M. Krishnappa, who is seeking re-election from the segment, and his son Priya Krishna, the Congress candidate in the neighbouring Govindarajanagar constituency. She addressed a series of public meetings and held multiple roadshows in different parts of the State in the last few days.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Rahul travelled in a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus and spoke with women about the party’s commitment to implementation of promises, including free travel in government-owned buses, it made in the poll manifesto. At the bus stop, he met and interacted with some college-going students and working women.

Nonagenarian joins campaign

The Janata Dal (Secular) leaders, including former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, ended their campaign rallies at Ramanagara, canvassing for Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Mr. Gowda also canvassed in Malavalli and Holenarasipur in the morning before arriving at Ramanagara. Since he started his campaign on April 24 till the public campaign ended, Mr. Gowda, who is turning 90, has covered 38 Assembly constituencies

Earlier, addressing a mammoth rally at Chennapatna from where he is contesting, Mr. Kumaraswamy promised to be accessible to electorate always. Explaining the Pancharatna programme, he said, “Our party has not been accused of any commission. My programmes are to ensure that the farmers do not get into debt trap.”

He said, “Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the State, he did not speak about the problems of the people. Congress and BJP are accusing each other, forgetting State’s interest.”