High Court urges doctors, private hospitals to end protest immediately

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday urged private medical practitioners and hospitals to immediately withdraw their strike keeping in mind public interest at large.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice H.G. Ramesh and Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar made the request in its order while adjourning further hearing on three public interest litigation petitions complaining about severe hardship caused to the public at large owing to the “inhuman” decision of private hospitals and nursing homes and private medical practitioners to go on strike.

“We hope that the doctors, who are learned persons, will understand their responsibility and gravity of the situation and withdraw their strike forthwith,” the court orally observed.

However, the Bench said it can pass appropriate orders to deal with the situation cropped up owing to the strike but the court was in favour of doctors themselves withdrawing the strike, and pointed out that it was requesting doctors in the interest of society.

The Bench adjourned the hearing till Friday after State Advocate-General Madhusoodan R. Naik said the State government had an open mind on doctors’ grievances and it would table the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (Amendment) Bill only after meeting doctors’ representatives/association.

Pointing out that five States had already enacted such a legislation, the A-G said medical profession being a noble profession, doctors cannot paralyse society, and urged the doctors and private hospitals to create an ambience for an “open and wider discussion” by withdrawing the strike before sitting across the table for talks.

However, a counsel representing the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes’ Association said the Health Minister’s conduct in the recently held meeting with representatives of doctors had worsened the situation as the Minister called them “pickpockets”... etc while walking out of the meeting.

While the Bench advised the counsel there was no need to make personal remarks against the Minister, the A-G said the perception about the Minister’s conduct was not correct as the Minister himself had made a statement in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday that the government was open for talks to consider grievances.

In response to the Bench’s suggestion, the counsel said he would advice the association of private hospitals and nursing homes in Bengaluru to withdraw the strike but it would take time for them to speak to the associations in the districts, and pointed out that officer-bearers’ life was “under threat.”