High Court stays FIRs against Chakravarti Sulibele

January 30, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The FIRs came to be registered after Chakravarti Sulibele delivered a speech at a programme in Sirwar of Raichur district recently. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The High Court of Karnataka in Kalaburagi, on Monday, stayed action on the First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against right-wing activist Chakravarti Sulibele in connection with his speech recently delivered at a programme in Sirwar of Raichur district.

Presidents of the District Congress Committees had lodged complaints against Mr. Sulibele in different police stations across the State saying that Mr. Sulibele insulted and defamed All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge at the programme organised by Namo Brigade at Sirwar recently.

Acting on the complaints, FIRs were registered and Mr. Sulibele had moved court against them.

Hearing the case, Justice Rajendra Badamikar stayed the FIRs on the grounds that the aggrieved did not file any complaint.

Advocate Arun Shyam argued for Mr. Sulibele.

