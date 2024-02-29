High Court stays ban order on Chakravarti Sulibele’s visit to Kalaburagi

February 29, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The High Court of Karnataka in Kalaburagi on Thursday stayed the ban orders imposed by the district administration on the entry of right-wing activist and founder of Yuva Brigade Chakravarti Sulibele to Kalaburagi district to participate in an event organised by Namo Brigade in Chittapur taluk, the constituency represented by Congress leader and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge.

After attending a programme in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district on Wednesday, Mr. Sulibele was on his way to Chittapur taluk in Kalaburagi district to participate in a Namo Bharat event scheduled on Thursday evening. The Kalaburagi District Police had stopped him from entering the district border near Kamalapur at midnight on Wednesday.

After a two-hour long heated argument with the police officials, the activist had to return to Hallikhed (K) village in Humnabad taluk of Bidar district for his night stay.

Kalaburagi Assistant Commissioner Rupinder Kaur had issued the order banning entry of Mr. Sulibele into the district from February 28 to March 4.

Meanwhile, Chittapur Tahsildar Syed Shah Wali also denied permission for the programme organized at Chittapur stating that Mr. Sulibele’s speech may cause enmity between different groups of people and disturb social fabric.

An application was filed by Mr. Sulibele in the High Court in Kalaburagi questioning the ban on his entry to the district.

The High Court on Thursday allowed the application filed by Mr, Sulibele. The single bench of Justice V. Shrishananda stayed the ban orders imposed by the district administration and passed an order allowing Mr. Sulibele to participate in the programme on the condition that no hate speech is made.

High Court advocates Arun Shyam and Kiran argued on behalf of Mr. Sulibele.

Mr. Sulibele took to social media to share his views on the Kalaburagi district administration banning his entry to the district. He said that Mr. Kharge is adopting aggressive methods to suppress voices of dissent.