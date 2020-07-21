High Court staffer gets rousing welcome

The Chief Justice and a few judges of the Karnataka High Court made a unique assembly at the portico of the court building on Tuesday solely to welcome a member of the staff, who was first among them to report to duty after recovering from COVID-19.
Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka welcomed Mary Josephine at the portico by offering a rose as a confidence building measure. Many of the court’s staff have been tested positive for COVID-19, and some undergoing treatment and some are under quarantine.
Recently, during the hearing of a PIL petition, the Chief Justice had explained to the lawyers the difficulty faced by the staff to keep the court functioning despite pandemic as more than 10 people working in different sections had tested positive. As many as five employees of the scrutiny branch alone had tested positive.
One of the judicial officer, serving in court’s registry, had also tested positive for COVID-19, the Chief Justice had said while pointing out that more than 36 judicial officers serving in district judiciary across the State are under quarantine.
