High Court sees highest number of judges at 43

The total number of judges rose to 43 in the High Court of Karnataka with the three newly appointed additional judges assuming office on Wednesday. This is the highest number of judges the High Court has ever had though the court’s present total sanctioned strength of the judges is 62.

The newly appointed judges are Maralur Indrakumar Arun, Engalaguppe Seetharamaiah Indiresh, and Ravi Venkappa Hosmani.

Born on April 24, 1970 in Mysuru, Mr. Arun obtained his law degree from the National law School of India University, Bengaluru, and began his practice as a lawyer in 1993 by joining the law chamber of former Advocate General the late A.N. Jayaram. He had served as additional government advocate in the High Court, besides being standing counsel for various agencies of the State government. His father, M.J. Indrakumar, is a retired Registrar of Karnataka Lokayukta.

Mr. Indiresh, born on April 16, 1972 at Engalaguppe village in Pandavapura taluk, is the nephew of E.S. Venkataramaiah, former Chief Justice of India. He began his practice as a lawyer in 1996 after completing LLB from Sharada Vilas College, Mysuru, and LLM from University of Mysore by securing first rank in the Constitutional Law branch. His practice as a lawyer began from the law chamber of B.V. Nagarathna (daughter of the late Venkataramaiah), who is now a senior judge of the High Court. He was serving as additional government advocate prior to his elevation as judge and was a regular visiting faculty at the Karnataka Police Academy.

Born on July 29, 1971 at Bebsur village in Dharwad district, Mr. Hosmani secured LLB degree from Karnatak University and LLM from University of Mysore. He commenced his practice as a lawyer in 1995 and served as standing counsel for various public transport corporations of the State, besides serving as an additional government advocate for four years.