High Court rejects plea seeking stay order on elections to Mayor, Deputy Mayor posts in Kalaburagi

March 21, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The High Court of Karnataka in Kalaburagi on Tuesday rejected a plea seeking a stay order on the process for the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Kalaburagi stating that the elections have already been declared and the process cannot be halted at this stage.

Varsha Jane, a Congress member of Kalaburagi City Municipal Corporation, approached the court seeking the suspension of the Mayoral polls on the grounds that the BJP has won fewer seats than required for a majority and that it is trying to capture power in the civic body through the backdoor.

Hearing both the parties, Justice Jyothi Mulimani rejected the petition holding that the elections have already been declared for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor and the court cannot stay the process at this stage.

The Mayoral polls are scheduled for Thursday.

The Congress is the single largest party with 27 seats followed by the BJP with 23 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) with four seats.

Shambulinga Balashetty, a BJP rebel candidate, who won the election at a later date, has joined the BJP. The membership of Priyanka Bhoyi, a BJP candidate, was cancelled by court as she gave wrong information about her age.

With the support of its Lok Sabha member, MLAs and MLCs, who are also voters in the mayoral polls in the civic body, the BJP has a strength of 35 members and Congress has 31, including its MLAs, MLCs and a Rajya Sabha member.

The magic number for simple majority is 36 and the Janata Dal(S) is yet to decide on whose side it will stand.