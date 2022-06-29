High Court rejects bail plea of former Kalaburagi corporation commissioner in corruption case

KAS officer Shankarappa Vanikyal demanded and accepted bribe for clearing bills

The High Court of Karnataka in Kalaburagi, on Wednesday, rejected the bail plea of Shankarappa Vanikyal, former Commissioner of Kalaburagi City Corporation, who was arrested on the charge of accepting bribe through his subordinate staff for clearing bills presented by an institution.

Special Public Prosecutor Gaurish Kashempur, who appeared for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), opposed the grant of bail to the senior Karnataka Administrative Services officer expressing the apprehension that the accused might not extend cooperation during investigation, if released on bail.

He also brought to the court’s notice that the accused has spent most of his custody time in hospital on the pretext of ill-health.

Hearing both sides, Justice M.G. Uma declined to grant bail to the officer.

The ACB arrested Vanikyal on June 1, 2022, on the charge of receiving bribe, through his subordinate and civic body’s accountant Channappa, from an institution to clear bills.

The institution had approached the ACB after Vanikyal demanded bribe for clearing bills for its helpline services offered during COVID-19. The ACB arrested Vanikyal after he received the bribe amount through his subordinate officer. He was later placed under suspension.

After the Kalaburagi District and Sessions Court turned down his bail plea, Vanikyal approached the High Court. He is now lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru.