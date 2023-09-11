High Court refuses to stay its verdict of nullifying Prajwal Revanna’s election to Lok Sabha

September 11, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday refused to stay its September 1 order of declaring Prajwal Revanna’s election from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency as null and void for indulging in corrupt practices during election process.

Justice K. Natarajan passed the order while rejecting an application filed by Mr. Prajwal on September 2 seeking stay of the operation of the judgement till he approached the apex court challenging the judgment.

The court is yet to release the copy of its order on rejecting the application.

The High Court in its September 1 verdict had declared election of Mr. Prajwal, grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda, as null and void for indulging in a series of corrupt practices, like non disclosure of proper details of income and assets, indulging in booth capturing and proxy voting, etc under the provisions of the RP Act, 1951 during the election process.

The High Court had found that allegations of corrupt practice, made by petitioners A. Manju and G. Devarajegowda were true based on the evidences submitted by them

Mr. Prajwal has to file an appeal before the Supreme Court in 30 days from the date of High Court’s verdict.

Meanwhile, Mr. Devarajegowda told mediapersons that Mr. Prajwal will not able able to attend the week-long special session of the Parliamentary commencing from September 18 unless Mr. Prajwal moves the Supreme Court and gets an order of stay on the operation of the High Court’s verdict.