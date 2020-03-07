High Court quashes disproportionate assets case against official

The High Court of Karnataka has quashed the disproportionate assets (DA) case against Lakshman Rao Peshve, a chief engineer with the Public Works Department, as the sanction granted for his prosecution was not as per the law.

The court, however, made it clear that the Lokayukta police can prosecute him again by obtaining a fresh sanction as per the law from the competent authority.

Justice B.A. Patil passed the order while allowing a petition filed in 2018 by Mr. Peshve questioning the legality of cognisance of offence taken against him by the trial court based on the chargesheet filed by the Lokayukta police along with the sanction for prosecution.

“... the sanction which has been accorded by the concerned Minister is not in accordance with law and as such, the same is going to the route of the case and if the sanction is not properly accorded, then the continuation of the proceedings against the accused is not contemplated under the law,” the court said.