HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

High Court quashes appointment of Lokanath as Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore

September 12, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday quashed the appointment of Lokanath N.K. as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mysore.

The court also directed the State government to initiate a fresh process to select a Vice-Chancellor by appointing a search committee by following the procedure prescribed in the Karnataka State Universities Act.

Justice N.S. Sanjay Gowda delivered the verdict while allowing the two petitions, filed by Sharath Ananthamurthy, a professor in the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad, and G. Venkatesh Kumar, retired head of the Department of Psychology, University of Mysore. Both were among the contenders for the post of the VC. A copy of the court’s verdict is yet to be released.

The court in June had stayed the appointment of Prof. Lokanath to the post.

It was claimed in the petitions that the search-cum-selection committee, despite recording adverse remarks against Prof. Lokanath in its report on the scrutiny of candidates, had later illegally included his name in the panel of three names recommended for the post.

The Governor, who is the Chancellor of the Universities, acting on the recommendation from the committee, had on March 23, 2023, appointed Prof. Lokanath as the VC even though he was not eligible for consideration for the post, it was complained in the petition.

Related Topics

Mysore / university

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.