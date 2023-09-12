High Court plea challenges govt. notification allowing only authorised dealers of vehicle manufacturers to fix HSRP even for old vehicles

September 12, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a petition questioning the August 17, 2023, notification of the Transport Department allowing only vehicle manufacturers and their authorised dealers to fix High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) for old vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019.

Justice B.M. Shyam Prasad passed the order on a petition filed by HSRP Manufacturers’ Association of India, Kochi in Kerala, and two authorised manufacturers of HSRP. The court said that it would consider on September 19 the interim plea of the petitioners for staying the notification.

The petitioners have alleged that the notification was issued to allow only the ‘influential’ HSRP manufacturers, who have tied up with vehicle manufacturers and their authorised dealers for supply of HSRP for the new vehicles.

It has been complained in the petition that the August 17 notification is contrary to the Central Motor Vehicles (Second amendment) Rules, 2019, which empowers all HSRP manufacturers who, have obtained Type Approval Certificate to supply and fix HSRP on existing vehicles without any further authorisation from any authorities in the State.

Also, it has been alleged in the petition that the August 17 notification conveniently avoided referring to the 2019 amendment, which allows all authorised HSRP manufacturers to fix HSRP for old vehicles, but refers only the prior provisions of the Rules.

The petitioners have also contended that the August 18, 2023, circular, issued by the Transport Commissioner based on August 17 notification, gives only three months, till November 17, 2023, for the around two crore owners of the old vehicles for fixing HSRP.

As the notification is silent on price to be charged for HSRP for old vehicles, around two crore owners of old vehicles will have to pay the price demanded by the ‘influential’ manufacturers who collect prices through their private portal to provide HSRP, the petitioners have claimed.