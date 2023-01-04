ADVERTISEMENT

High Court of Karnataka stays government notification capping service charge at 5% for app-based aggregators offering autorickshaw service

January 04, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Justice C.M. Poonacha passed the interim order on the petitions filed by Ola and Uber questioning the legality of the notification issued on November 25

The Hindu Bureau

The aggregators have contended that the Karnataka Government has no power with regard to capping service charge under the Motor Vehicles Act. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

The High Court of Karnataka stayed a notification by the State Government restricting mobile app-based transport aggregators to collect service fee of not more than 5%, plus applicable taxes, on the base fare fixed by the government for offering autorickshaw service.

Justice C.M. Poonacha passed the interim order on the petitions filed by Ola and Uber questioning the legality of the notification issued on November 25. 

The court adjourned further hearing till January 12 on these petitions, in which the aggregators have contended that the government has no power in this regard under the Motor Vehicles Act. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US