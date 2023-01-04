High Court of Karnataka stays government notification capping service charge at 5% for app-based aggregators offering autorickshaw service

January 04, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka stayed a notification by the State Government restricting mobile app-based transport aggregators to collect service fee of not more than 5%, plus applicable taxes, on the base fare fixed by the government for offering autorickshaw service.

Justice C.M. Poonacha passed the interim order on the petitions filed by Ola and Uber questioning the legality of the notification issued on November 25.

The court adjourned further hearing till January 12 on these petitions, in which the aggregators have contended that the government has no power in this regard under the Motor Vehicles Act.