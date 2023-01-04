HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

High Court of Karnataka stays government notification capping service charge at 5% for app-based aggregators offering autorickshaw service

Justice C.M. Poonacha passed the interim order on the petitions filed by Ola and Uber questioning the legality of the notification issued on November 25

January 04, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The aggregators have contended that the Karnataka Government has no power with regard to capping service charge under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The aggregators have contended that the Karnataka Government has no power with regard to capping service charge under the Motor Vehicles Act. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

The High Court of Karnataka stayed a notification by the State Government restricting mobile app-based transport aggregators to collect service fee of not more than 5%, plus applicable taxes, on the base fare fixed by the government for offering autorickshaw service.

Justice C.M. Poonacha passed the interim order on the petitions filed by Ola and Uber questioning the legality of the notification issued on November 25. 

The court adjourned further hearing till January 12 on these petitions, in which the aggregators have contended that the government has no power in this regard under the Motor Vehicles Act. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.