High Court notice to State on talking laptops

Bengaluru

03 November 2020 22:57 IST

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition seeking direction for timely distribution of talking laptops to eligible visually impaired students as per the scheme launched in 2014.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty passed the order on the plea filed by Umapathi S., a city-based advocate.

The petition, based on information obtained through RTI, has contended that the government has not only reduced budgetary allocation for distribution of talking laptops every year but also failed to distribute laptops in a time bound manner.

No laptops have been given to eligible students for the academic years 2018-19 and 2019-20 despite making budgetary allocation, the petitioner complained.