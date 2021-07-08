High Court launches Telegram channels for State judiciary

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday launched official Telegram channels for the High Court and 30 districts courts to give a real-time delivery of various information related to cases.

A Telegram Chatbot has also been designed for the High Court, called Karnataka High Court Virtual Case Information Service (HCKChatBot). High Court’s Telegram channel is https://t.me/karnatakahighcourt. The district courts also have similar Telegram channels.

In his message to advocates and litigants on official launching of new e-initiatives, Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka has said that “the prime object of Telegram channel is real-time delivery of e-court services relating to case information in the form of cause lists, case status, daily notifications, display board of High Court and other ongoing activities of the Karnataka judiciary.”

HCKChatBot can be used as virtual enquiry counter to avail of the services of cause lists, cause status, daily orders/judgements, certified copy status, IA status by case number, scrutiny objections by case number and current hearing and passed over cases information of the High Court of Karnataka, the Chief Justice has stated.

As trial of the Telegram channel started a few months ago, so far around 6,500 members have subscribed to the High Court’s channel and about 5,000 members have subscribed to the respective district judicial channels.

The Chief Justice hoped that the services, available through hand-held devices, will empower the advocates and litigant public with real-time information in the digital age while hoping that maximum number of advocates and litigants will use this new e-initiative.