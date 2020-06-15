High Court holds 270 virtual court sittings since lockdown

The High Court of Karnataka has conducted 270 sessions of virtual court sittings through videoconferencing system and heard 1,758 cases between March 26 and June 6 when the regular court sittings were cancelled due to lockdown.

As many as 987 cases were disposed of in virtual court sittings ad 1,237 cases were accepted in electronic-format, introduced specially for lockdown period, during this period across the three Benches at Bengaluru, Dharwad and Kalaburagi, according to data released by the Registrar-General of the High Court on Monday.

In Bengaluru

A maximum number of 249 virtual court sittings were conducted in Principal Bench at Bengaluru as the Benches at Dharward and Kalaburagi started functioning only in first week of June. While 15 sessions of virtual court sittings were held at Dharward from between June 1 and 6, six virtual courts were held in Kalaburagi during this period.

However, the number of cases filed in physical format exceeded the number of cases filed in e-format with 2,526 cases filed in physical format in a short period of time after the High Court allowed limited window for physical filling of cases.

As many as 40 virtual court sittings were held between June 1 and 6 in Bengaluru in which 355 cases were heard apart from hearing a few physically filed cases.