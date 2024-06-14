High Court expresses concern over distribution of videos of women victims in Prajwal’s case

Expressing concern over circulation of obscene videos, allegedly featuring former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and several women victims, in public domain, the High Court of Karnataka on Friday questioned what would be the plight and image of those women besides their right to privacy.

All the stakeholders should know the consequences on the women, their plight, if the allegation turns out to be false and their privacy, even if the allegations are true, Justice Krishna Dixit observed orally while hearing a petition filed by Mr. Prajwal’s mother, Bhavani.

She has sought anticipatory bail in a case of alleged abduction of a woman, a former house help at her residence and who is said to have been subjected to sexual assault by Mr. Prajwal.

The court made these observations when Senior Advocate and Special Public Prosecutor Ravivarma Kumar, appearing for the Special Investigation Team (SIT), and Senior Advocate C.V. Nagesh, who appeared for Ms. Bhavani, mentioned distribution of pen drives containing obscene videos in Hassan district prior to the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

While both the advocates agreed with the concern expressed by the court, Mr. Kumar asked whether all those women [depicted in the obscene videos] would come forward to give evidence against Mr. Prajwal.

Mr. Kumar also suggested that the court could deal with the issue in an appropriate case while alleging that Ms. Bhavani should be held responsible for her son’s conduct and activities like sexually assaulting several women and video recording of the acts on the premises belonging to her. Mr. Nagesh said videos appeared to have been distributed in five lakh pen drives to houses in Hassan district.

Extended

Meanwhile, the court extended the interim anticipatory bail granted to Ms. Bhavani till it pronounces the final verdict on the petition. Also, the court said that she was barred from entering both Hassan and Mysuru districts but this would not come in the way of taking her to any of the locations in these districts for the purposes of investigation.

Earlier, SIT opposed extension of even interim anticipatory bail while alleging that Ms. Bhavani was not cooperating with the investigation and was giving misleading answers, and hence required to be subjected to custodial interrogation.