High Court directs trial court to complete trial in Belagavi stripping case within one year

April 24, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the trial court in Belagavi to complete within an outer limit of one year the trial of the criminal proceeding against the accused in the incident of stripping of a woman that occurred on December 11, 2023 at Vantamuri village in Belagavi district.

Besides, the High Court directed the Welfare Officer of the Women and Child Welfare Department functioning at the local level to pay a visit to the place of the victim where she is residing with her husband every two months to ascertain the status of the life and well-being of the victim.

The welfare officer should ensure that the victim and her family members stay in comfort with essential and basic life amenities available to her, the court said.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the order while disposing of a PIL petition, which was suo motu initiated by the court by taking cognisance of the incident in which the woman was assaulted, tied to a pole and was stripped by a group of villagers after her son eloped with a girl, based on the reports of the incident published in newspapers.

The Division Bench found it not necessary to continue the proceedings on the petition as it was satisfied with the actions taken by the State government in arresting all the accused persons, filing charge-sheet, providing two acres land and ₹5 lakh as compensation to the victim and also, providing proper treatment to strengthen the mental health of the victim.

The Division Bench also took note that the victim has been residing with her husband at Gutaguddi village of Hukkeri taluk and the son of the victim and his wife are residing at Yallapura village of Hukkeri taluk and that police constables have been deployed at all times to ensure the security of the victim and her family members.