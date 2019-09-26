High Court declines bail to seer in temple ‘prasada’ poisoning case

Observing that the court is also answerable to society, the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday declined bail to Immadi Mahadeva Swamy alias Devanna Buddi, seer of Kicchugatti Maramma temple at Hanur taluk in Chamarajanagar district, in the ‘prasada’ poisoning case that claimed 17 lives.

Justice K.N. Phaneendra passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by the seer, who is facing charges of murdering the victims by conspiring to mix poison with rice bath.

“The court, though should not be persuaded by a sensational issue involved in a case and particularly the news that has been spread over by the media, has to examine the magnitude and social impact of the case and should not be totally ignored when a prima facie case is made out. The court is also answerable to society,” the court observed.

The court, while observing that the magnitude of the case was so high because of the alleged conduct of the accused persons, said 17 innocent people have lost their lives and over 170 have taken ill. What could be the consequences in their future health is also to be taken note of by the court. It is also evident from the record that the petitioner has sufficient followers, particularly the witnesses, and if he is released on bail, there are chances of him meddling with those witnesses, the court observed.