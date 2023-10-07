High Court convicts KVG’s son Renuka Prasad for murder of medical college’s administrator in Sullia

October 07, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has convicted Renuka Prasad, son of Sullia-based KVG group of educational institutions’ founder, the late Kurunji Venkataramala Gowda, and five others in the 2011 case of murder of A.S. Ramakrishna, who was the administrator of KVG Medical College, Sullia in Dakshnia Kannada district, and sentenced four of them to life imprisonment.

The other convicted are Manoj Rai, Nagesh H.R and Vaman Poojary, who were employed in the institutions and properties belonging to Renuka Prasad, 63, and Sharan alias Sharan Poojary alias Rohidas, and Shankara alias Bhavani Shankara, two hired killers. The court did not impose sentence on Sharan as he could not be presented before the court as he has been absconding.

Meanwhile, the court also directed Renuka Prasad to pay a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the wife of the victim.

A Division Bench, comprising Sreenivas Harish Kumar and Justice G. Basavaraja, passed the order while setting aside a 2016 verdict of the trial court, which had acquitted all the accused, while holding that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges mainly on the ground that a majority of the total 87 witnesses had turned hostile in the case.

Scrutinising each evidence and the statements of all the witnesses, the Bench said, “...overall appreciation of primary evidence made available in regard to every circumstance leads to ultimate conclusion that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.”

“The approach of the trial court just appears to be perfunctory; it appears that the trial court judge has just noticed that the witnesses have turned hostile; he has not appreciated the evidence of the police officers and the FSL report in right perspective,” the Bench observed.

On many witnesses turning hostile, the Bench noted that Renuka Prasad owns many educational institutions and he wields much influence at Sullia town; some of the witnesses are his relatives; some of them are working in the educational institutions under his control, and some other independent witnesses are from the surrounding vicinity.

On Ramakrishna’s wife turning hospital, the Bench said, “...if the wife of the deceased herself does not speak about a matter which is expected to be well within her knowledge, only inference that can be drawn is that accused noumber-1 [Dr. Prasad] might have won over her.”

The prosecution had said that Renuka Prasad was not happy about the division of the educational institution by his father among two sons, and he had held Ramakrishna responsible for that and had earlier threatened him.

Ramakrishna was murdered in front of his 15-year-old son when the duo were returning home after an evening walk around 7.45 p.m.

