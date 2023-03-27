High Court cancels interim anticipatory bail of Madal Virupakshappa

March 27, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday cancelled the interim anticipatory bail to Madal Virupakshappa, BJP MLA, as he was not cooperating with the Lokayukta police in the investigation, and rejected his petition for grant of anticipatory bail in the bribery case registered against him.

“I am of the view that the custodial interrogation of the petitioner-accused number 1 [Madal Virupaskshappa] is very much necessary for the Lokayukta police,” Justice K. Natarajan said while dismissing the petition.

The court said it had granted interim anticipatory bail as there was no material produced against him in the first information report (FIR) as the investigating officer himself stated in the seizure note that “no material was available against the MLA at present”.

However, now the Lokayukta police had produced the case diary and other material to point out the alleged involvement of the MLA in the commission of the offence when he was serving as chairman of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergent Ltd. (KSDL), Justice Natarajan said.

KSDL MD’s statement

The court noted that Mahesh, Managing Director of KSDL, had recorded his statement before the jurisdictional magistrate indicating the involvement of the MLA in the tender process in the capacity as chairman and the MLA’s son, Madal Prashanth, who was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta police on March 2 while accepting a bribe of ₹40 lakh from the complainant.

“Mr. Mahesh categorically stated that there was frequent instructions given by this petitioner-accused no. 1 [Madal Virupakshappa] through accused no. 2 [Madal Prashanth] in tender floating activities, and also that at the instance of instruction of this petitioner [Madal Virupaskhappa], the tender has been finalised,” the court noted from the records.

Role of MLA and his son

The court also pointed out from the record that “accused no. 2 has actively given all the instructions to the complainant on behalf of the MLA. There were WhatsApp messages and telephone instructions given by this petitioner to Mahesh, the Managing Director of KSDL, which clearly reveal that at the instance of this petitioner-accused no. 1 and on behalf of the petitioner-accused No. 1, the accused no. 2 almost acted on for tender process, procurement process and demand and acceptance of the alleged bribe amount, pertaining to KSDL.”

Noticing that the investigation officer was not able to collect the call records, WhatsApp messages from the mobile of the MLA due to his non-cooperation, the court said that “the matter requires detailed investigation and without the custodial interrogation, it is not possible for the police to collect the proper evidence against the petitioner.”

“If the petitioner is on bail, there is every possibility of apprehension by the witnesses and they may not come forward to give evidence or statement against him without fear,” the court observed.

Based on KSDL Managing Director’s statement about instructions given by the MLA and his son in the tender process, the court observed that the process of online tendering under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act would become an empty formality and an eyewash if a person succeeds to get a tender by paying bribe.

The court had specifically directed the MLA to cooperate with the investigation while granting him interim anticipatory bail but later the Lokayukta had told the court that the MLA was not cooperating and he was giving evasive answers to questions posed to him during the probe. The Lokayukta police had also claimed that Prashanth, who is not directly connected with KSDL but who is chief accounts officer of BWSSB, is also not cooperating with the investigation.