High Court bids farewell to ‘anti-corruption judge’

N.K. Sudhindrarao

Bengaluru

04 December 2021 01:49 IST

Justice N.K. Sudhindrarao, a judge of the High Court, had “displayed qualities of fearless and firmness right from the commencement of his judiciary career” 20 years ago, said Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka Ritu Raj Awasthi on Friday.

“I am told Justice Sudhindrarao was popularly referred to as anti-corruption judge,” the Chief Justice said while giving a traditional farewell on behalf of the Full Court on the occasion the former’s superannuation from the service.

Pointing out that Mr. Justice Sudhindrarao had dealt with many high-profile cases involving offences of corruption while he was the judge of the Special Court for Lokayukta cases prior to his elevation as a judge of the High Court, the Chief Justice said Mr. Justice Sudhindrarao’s “dedication and firmness eared him the trust and the confidence of the public”.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Justice Sudhindrarao had passed several stringent orders in corruption cases when he was the judge of the Special Court for Lokayukta cases. One of his prominent decisions that created ripples in political circles was the denial of bail to then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and a few other political leaders, resulting in them landing behind the bars in the Central Prison, Bengaluru, under the judicial custody in a corruption case.

In his reply to the farewell, Mr. Justice Sudhindrarao said right from his students days casteism and corruption were his enemies, and he never left a single opportunity to express his dissent.

Karnataka State Bar Council chairman Srinivasa Babu L. said Mr. Justice Sudhindrarao set a landmark by his commitment and adherence to the principles of honesty and integrity right from the day he joined the judicial service.