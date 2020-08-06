High Court asks State govt.’s response on petition seeking paid quarantine leave for workers

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday asked the State government to respond to a plea for allowing workers not covered under the Employees’ State Insurance, to avail themselves of 14 days paid quarantine leave in case of contracting COVID-19.

Also, the court asked the State government to clarify whether it has adopted the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued for factories by the Union government.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi, issued the direction on a petition filed by the All-India Trade Union Congress-Karnataka State Committee.

The petitioner has complained that many workmen, who have been now resumed work in various factories and establishment, are contracting COVID-19 owing to the absence of safety norms at their workplace.

The union has sought a direction to the State government to issue necessary SOP for factories and other establishment to protect health of the workmen in view of the pandemic.

Pointing out that managements of establishments follow different procedure and the trade unions find it difficult to deal with the case of workmen, the petitioner has pointed out that it has already gave representations to the Chief Minister and the Principal Secretary, Labour Department for issuing a SOP for factories and other establishments.