High Court allows performance of puja at Aland dargah

February 17, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalaburagi Bench of the Karnataka High Court on Friday rejected the plea of the managing committee of Ladle Mashak Dargah to set aside the decision of the Karnataka Waqf Tribunal’s order which allowed the performing of puja by members of the Hindu community at the dargah.

The waqf tribunal had earlier passed an order allowing 15 members of the Muslim community to celebrate ‘urs’ inside the dargah between 8 a.m. and noon and 15 members of the Hindu community, including Siddalinga Swamy of Andola Mutt, who is also the State president of right-wing outfit Sri Ram Sene, to perform puja to Raghava Chaitanya Shivalinga present inside the dargah, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The dargah authorities approached the High Court with a prayer to reject the tribunal’s order. The High Court, however, upheld the tribunal’s decision and allowed the representatives of both communities to perform their rituals peacefully. It directed both the parties “to maintain and tranquillity at the time of performance of urs and puja” on the dargah premises and “follow the time mentioned in the order strictly”.

The court made it clear that no new installations shall be made during the puja at the dargah and directed both the parties to maintain status quo of the property as on the date of the suit.

It also directed Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and the police authorities concerned in Aland to provide protection to both the parties in the performance of ‘urs’ and puja at the dargah and maintain law and order in the locality. The Ladle Mashak Dargah in Aland caught the nation’s attention during Maha Shivaratri festivities last year after right-wing activists, especially Sri Ram Sena, claimed that there was Raghava Chaitanya Shivalinga inside it and declared that they would liberate the Shivalinga. On March 1 last year, Aland town was tense after a large number of right-wing activists, including members of the ruling BJP and Sri Ram Sena, gathered in the town despite Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code being in force and insisted on being allowed to enter the dargah premises to offer “purification” puja to Raghava Chaitanya Shivalinga inside.

Considering the last year’s untoward incidents, the district administration has made elaborate security arrangements ahead of this year’s Maha Shivaratri festivities to maintain peace and order. Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar held a peace meeting on Tuesday.

Heavy police force has been deployed in and around Aland town to avoid any untoward incidents. As many as 12 checkposts have been set up around Aland and drone cameras are deployed in the town to keep a watch on miscreants.

In an effort to boost the confidence among the public, Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar, along with Inspector-General of Police (North Eastern Range) Anupam Agarwal, Superintendent of Police Isha Pant and other senior police officers, led a police force during the route march on Thursday.