High Court allows minor girl stay in children’s home as parents want her to get married

Bengaluru

29 November 2021 20:05 IST

In a relief to a 17-and-a-half-year-old girl, whose parents were forcing her to get married after getting her to discontinue studies, the High Court of Karnataka has allowed the teenager to stay in the Government children’s home till she attains the age of majority.

A Division Bench comprising Justice S. Sunil Dutt Yadav and Justice S. Rachaiah passed the order on a habeas corpurs petition filed by the mother of the girl. The mother had alleged that someone had kidnapped her daughter, but the police had failed to take action on the complaint.

When the police produced the girl before the Bench, the girl declined to go with her parents while alleging that she had left her parents’ house on her own and had gone to her brother’s house in Goa as she wanted to continue her studies and was not ready to get married.

Though her parents filed an affidavit before the court that they would not pressurise her to get married and will allow her to continue her education, she told the court that she is prepared to stay in a Government children’s home instead of going with her parents.

Following the voluntary statement given by the girl, the court directed the police to send her to the Government children’s home in Gadag while asking the authorities to ensure her lodging and safety till she turns 18. The authorities were also directed to provide her facilities to continue her education.

Meanwhile, the court granted visiting rights to her parents if the girl wishes to meet them while also giving the girl the liberty to go with her parents if she changes her mind.