High Court allows actor Ganesh to go ahead with construction in Bandipur tiger eco-sensitive zone with rider

September 05, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has permitted Kannada actor Ganesh to go ahead with the construction of a farmhouse on his land that falls under the eco-sensitive zone of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve with a caution that he would face consequences if constructions were later proved to be permanent and impermissible in terms of apex court’s decisions.

Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the order while restoring the actor’s petition, which was disposed of on August 21 by asking him to reply to the notice issued to him by the Bandipur Eco-sensitive Zone Monitoring Committee on the allegation that he has been constructing permanent structures as against the permission granted for temporary structures.

‘Not in violation’

However, the actor on September 1 sought a further hearing on the petition by submitting documents to show that constructions being put up by him are not in violation of the apex court’s orders. The petitioner-actor had also claimed that the constructions, similar to the one he is putting up, are being put up in and around Jakkalli, Hanagala hobli, Gundlupet taluk, and Chamarajanagar district where he owns one acre 24 guntas of land on which he is constructing a farmhouse.

The actor had sought permission to continue the constructions subject to further orders to be made by the court and that he would not plead any equity on the basis of such construction if it was later found to be impermissible in terms of apex court’s order.

Meanwhile, the State Advocate General told the court that that the authorities do not have any objection whatsoever should the construction be temporary in nature in the light of apex court’s orders.

Undertaking accepted

Accepting actor’s undertaking, the court permitted him to go ahead with the constructions with a rider that if they prove to be permanent and therefore, impermissible in the light of apex court decision, then he will run the risk of consequences. Meanwhile, it allowed him to submit all documents before the committee in response to the notice.